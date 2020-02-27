2 women with Arkansas ties to run in U.S. Marathon Olympic trials Feb. 29

Watch the race starting at 11 a.m. on KARK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two women with Arkansas ties will be running in the U.S. Marathon Trials taking place Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Julia Webb moved here last fall because her husband is a track coach at UA Little Rock.

Emily Myers graduated from Cabot High School and holds a state record in the 3200 meters. She now lives in Nevada.

Runners who finish in the top three will make the U.S. Olympic team.

A record number of runners (771 men and women) have qualified to compete in the race. Only 457 qualified four years ago.

This year, men had to run a 2:19 marathon and women had to run a 2:45 marathon to qualify to run in this race.

The race will air live Saturday on KARK at 11 a.m. Click here for more race info.