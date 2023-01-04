SEARCY, Ark. – Three shootings in half an hour took the lives of two people in Searcy Tuesday night. According to police, the person responsible for two of those shootings is still on the loose.

“I heard these pow, pow, pow, pow, pow shots, and I knew it was several, so me and so my husband were both trying to figure out what was going on,” Avonna Hendrix recalled.

She and her neighbors walked outside to bullet holes in windows, walls, and cars Tuesday night. Her apartment unit was one of two shot up in two locations.

The first was around 8 p.m. at the Dogwood Manor Apartments on the 300 block of South Charles Street. Two apartments at one building were damaged by gunfire as well as three cars in front of them right as Todd Barnes was pulling in.

“It sounded like a sleeve of firecrackers going off,” Barnes said. “My daughter was here with her friend last night, and anything could have happened you know, and it would be a totally different day for me.”

Two miles down the road and about 30 minutes later, at The Ridge Apartments, three apartments in Unit F and one car were shot. Searcy Police said the shots fired appeared to be connected and witnesses described the same white car leaving both scenes.

“We have a pretty good idea who it is,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said.

Wednesday afternoon authorities released a picture of 26-year-old Aaron Warren, asking for the public’s help to locate him. Warren is wanted by police for questioning in the two apartments being shot. Searcy Police said Warren is not a suspect at this time and is believed to be in Woodruff County.

The LRPD advised that no one approach Warren. To share his location, contact the Searcy Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038. The tip can remain anonymous.

Regarding the driver of the white car, Hernandez said, “They somehow or for some reason disappeared last night. Got out of Searcy maybe for good reason.”

Around the same time as the second shooting, police were called to respond to a shooting at the McDonald’s parking lot on East Race Street. Authorities said a 24-year-old and a 31-year-old had an argument and may have shot each other. They were taken to the closest hospital but died from their injuries.

“That was the initial call that they were exchanging gunfire, but after detectives started processing the scene there may be some evidence shown that was not the case,” Hernandez stated.

Both bodies are being sent to the Arkansas Crime lab to gather evidence. Meanwhile, people who feel their homes were violated are trying to gather themselves for what the loose shooter may do next.

“It’s needless. It’s senseless this type of shooting,” Avonna Hendri said. “It’s scary.”

In all of 2022, city police reported one murder-suicide, so two homicides before the end of the first week of the year put many into a frenzy.

Hernandez added that several false reports of shots fired were called in. Some of which were disproven because he was already in the area.

“People were intentionally trying to create a panic in the city of Searcy last night,” the Chief alleged.