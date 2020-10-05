2 officers shot in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.

#BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police confirm two officers shot on Blake Street. Working to get more. No word on injuries yet. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) October 5, 2020

According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Praying for the safety of these officers in Pine Bluff. Horrible news, especially after we just honored three fallen officers last weekend. https://t.co/1Bi7KboE2k — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story.

