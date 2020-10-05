2 officers shot in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.
According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.
There are no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
