JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – U.S. Marshals are looking for two escaped inmates.

They say Wesley Gullett, 30, and Christopher Sanderson, 34 escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Marshals got the call around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both were in jail on a federal indictment. Click here to learn more about Gullett’s case.

Call 501-324-6256 if you have info.