2 from Ark. hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Ky.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) – A man and woman from Arkansas were injured following a motorcycle crash in western Kentucky.

It happened on Saturday, September 14 in Carlisle County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle caught ran over gravel and mowed grass over the roadway.

The 50-year-old driver, from Harrisburg, Arkansas, tried to correct the motorcycle, but was unsuccessful.

The motorcycle ran off the road and over County Road 1229.

The driver and a passenger, a 47-year-old woman from Bono, Arkansas, were thrown from the motorcycle before it landed in a ditch between US 51 and County Road 1229.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

The driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Bardwell Fire Department, Carlisle County EMS, the County Constable Office all responded.