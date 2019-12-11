Breaking News
3 Batesville PD officers hit by vehicle

2 deadly wrecks in Little Rock area Tuesday night

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people died in separate accidents in the Little Rock area on Tuesday night.

The first one happened around 7:20 p.m. on I-430 south at I-630.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report identifies the victim as Henry Young, 48, of North Little Rock. Troopers say he was driving a 2014 GMC Yukon that left the road to the left and struck a parked wrecker.

A passenger in the other vehicle was listed as injured but there’s no further word on their condition.

The second accident happened about three hours later in North Little Rock along I-30 west.

The ASP identifies Christopher Allen, 33, of Little Rock as the victim who died. He was a passenger in a 2010 Subaru.

Troopers say the accident happened when a 2012 GMC Acadia headed east in the westbound lanes collided with the Subaru. The impact sent the Acadia into a spin and it was struck in the rear by a 2009 Lexus.

The Acadia was driven by Brandi Denham, 34, of Thayer, Missouri. She was among a total of four people who were injured in the crash. There’s no further word on any of their conditions.

The preliminary reports for both accidents note that weather/road conditions were clear and dry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories