DeValls Bluff, Ark. – Two people are dead after a boat accident this morning in DeValls Bluff.

A third person is being treated after being flowing by air ambulance to a hospital.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. in an area called the Basin just off the White River near downtown Devalls Bluff.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.