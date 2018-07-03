2 AR Youths Attend Camp for Blind, Visually Impaired Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: IFB Solutions [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: IFB Solutions [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: IFB Solutions [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: IFB Solutions [ + - ]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two Central Arkansas youths are back home after traveling to North Carolina to attend a week-long water sports camp for kids who are blind or visually impaired.

Jaylen May and Nicholas Aikens were selected to attend SEE Camp Abilities H2O, which was held on Lake Norman from June 24 to 28, 2018.

The Student Enrichment Experience (SEE) program is supported by IFB Solutions Little Rock, formerly known as Arkansas Lighthouse for the Blind, and provided to all campers completely free of charge.

“While we are fortunate in central Arkansas to have a school dedicated to kids who are blind or visually impaired, there are limited resources for extracurricular activities, specifically summer camps,” said Jay Swindle, director of operations at IFB Solutions Little Rock. “We’re delighted that Jaylen and Nicholas had the opportunity to experience the childlike wonder of summer camp, water sports and forging new friendships like their sighted peers. Programs such as SEE Camp Abilities H2O help children who are blind or visually impaired grow their self-confidence and gain valuable social experiences.”

In support of IFB’s mission to provide opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired, IFB’s A Brighter Path Programs cover the cost of the SEE camps so all children can attend for free. A Brighter Path and the IFB Solutions Foundation secure community support throughout the year to also help underwrite camp expenses.

This year marks the 12th year of SEE summer camps, and the second year of SEE Camp Abilities H2O.

ABOUT IFB SOLUTIONS

IFB Solutions is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1936 that provides employment, training and services for people who are blind or visually impaired. As the largest employer of people who are blind in the United States, IFB operates manufacturing facilities in Winston-Salem, N.C., Asheville, N.C., and Little Rock, Ark., in addition to more than 40 office supply stores and optical centers across the country. IFB Solutions funds employee training and services as well as community programs through grants and private donations, making possible the SEE (Student Enrichment Experience) after-school and summer camps, Community Low Vision Centers across North Carolina and in Little Rock, Ark., and Tracy’s Little Red Schoolhouse based in Winston-Salem.