LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arkansas for the Saturday drawing.

The Arkansas Scholarship lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at a Kum & Go station in Conway would make its holder $1 million richer. It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold for the Saturday drawing.

The player matched the five white balls but not the Powerball. Officials said the player had not purchased the Power Play option.

Retailers receive a 1% commission on winning lottery ticket sales. The Conway Kum & Go will receive $10,000 once the winner’s prize is claimed.

Earlier, a $50,000 winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Lowell. Officials said that ticket holder Joel Graham claimed his prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Little Rock claim center on Monday.

A prize must be claimed within 180 days of winning, according to the MyArkansasLottery website.

The next Powerball drawing is 9:59 p.m. Monday, currently with a jackpot of $56 million.

The lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships in Arkansas since 2009. More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses, with more than 675,000 college scholarships awarded to Arkansas residents.

The lottery has awarded more than $4 billion in prizes to players, about $363 million in retailer commissions and provided more than $158 million in state and federal tax revenue.