19-year-old man airlifted after fall at Devil’s Den State Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A 19-year-old man was injured on Sunday after falling from a cliff at Devil’s Den State Park in southern Washington County, according to Central EMS.

The man was airlifted to a hospital after falling about 30 feet while free-climbing a cliff on the Yellow Rock Trail, according to Shane Wood with Washington County Urban Search and Rescue.

The 19-year-old yelled for help, alerting a man and his son walking along the trail to call for emergency services.

Dispatch was called at around 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, and it took about an hour and a half for rescuers to maneuver the man, who suffered a head injury that is believed to be non-life-threatening, off the bluff, according to Wood.

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories