189 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Personnel to assist with power restoration in Louisiana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are sending crews of workers to help aid in power restoration in Louisiana.

“Many of the crews we are sending were dealing with power outages here in Arkansas last week, but were eager to help our neighbors in Louisiana,” said Buddy Hasten, president/CEO of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. “These linemen are dedicated to helping others in times of need and volunteered for this assignment. We are glad we are able to lend a hand to our fellow cooperative members in Louisiana.”

Hasten said that in addition to the crews and equipment, AECI has shipped a substantial amount of power line infrastructure materials to cooperatives and municipal electric systems that were devastated by Hurricane Laura. He said that many of the electric systems in southwest Louisiana are reporting that the majority of their power delivery systems will have to be completely rebuilt.

The men will be housed in a “tent city” that adheres to pandemic guidance to protect them from the COVID-19 virus. Special air filters capable of removing 99.4% of the virus have been installed on the HVAC equipment and beds have been spread out farther than would normally be done. The crews are expected to stay on the hurricane restoration assignment for 10 days. After 10 days, additional crews will be rotated into service.