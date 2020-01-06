17-year-old shot in Little Rock, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating a situation where a 17-year-old was shot in the leg Friday evening.

The teen told police he was walking south on Western Hills Ave. when he was shot at and hit from behind. He told police he did not see any cars or people when he was shot.

He said he then called a friend, and went to the hospital to be treated.

Police say they responded to the area where he said the shooting occurred, but could not find any indication of a shooting.

There is currently no suspects, and police say they are still investigating the shooting.