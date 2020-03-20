17-year-old shot in Little Rock on Oak Street; Police search for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering at Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being shot in Little Rock.

Around 7:00 p.m. officers with the Little Rock police department responded to a shot spotter activation in the 2500 block of S Oak Street.

Once officers arrived they found shell casings and near by houses that had been hit by stray rounds.

There were four different houses that had been struck by bullets. Two on Asher Ave, one on S Maple Street, and one on S Oak Street.

Two of the houses were unoccupied and the others had nobody in the premises that had been struck by the gunfire.

Later, an off duty officer at Children’s Hospital told other officers a gun show wound victim walked into the hospital in relation to the shot spotter activation.

Accoriding to the report officers spoke with the 17-year-old and the boy told officers he was walking to Asher One Stop with his friends buying a soda. While leaving the gas station, he left through the Alley behind the building.

The boy told police while walking, an unknown male started to fire a gun in his direction. The boy immediately ran the opposite direction. While running, he felt a pain in his left leg but continued to run in the opposite direction.

According to police the boy ran to a nearby house and an unknown individual drove him to the hospital.

The boys injuries were listed as serious but he is stable.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.