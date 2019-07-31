Teen killed in shooting outside Pulaski County liquor store

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – One teenager has died and another has been injured in a shooting in a liquor store parking lot.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says it happened during a drug deal late Tuesday night outside the LSL Liquor Store on Hwy. 161 near the Jacksonville city limits.

The victim has been identified as Seth Taylor, 18. The PCSO says Taylor was trying to sell marijuana to another person when he was shot. He died after being taken to a North Little Rock hospital.

Deputies say Seth Allen, 18, of Jacksonville, a “participant in the robbery” but not the suspect, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder.

The PCSO says investigators are looking for additional suspects and witnesses that were there when the shooting happened.

The second shooting victim, a 15-year-old, is expected to recover.