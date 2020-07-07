Live Now
17-year-old drowns at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark.- A 17-year-old is dead after he drowned at Greers Ferry Lake Monday.

According to the Heber Springs Fire Department Facebook page, officials received a report around 9:25 p.m. Monday of a missing 17-year-old near the Sandy Beach swim area of Greers Ferry Lake.

The Heber Springs Fire Department says the body was recovered.

The incident is under investigation.

