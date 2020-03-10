17 more dead from flu, including 1 child, flu season total up to 86

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There were 17 influenza related deaths in Arkansas reported this week including a second pediatric death for a total of 86 influenza-related deaths this season. CDC estimates a total of 20,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 136 pediatric deaths reported this season.

0-4YRS OLD: 1 DEAD

5-17YRS OLD: 1 DEAD

18-24YRS OLD: 1 DEAD

25-44YRS OLD: 8 DEAD

45-64YRS OLD: 27 DEAD

65+YRS OLD: 48 DEAD

Report Key Points: • For Week 10, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

• Since September 29, 2019, 32,960 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,550 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 52 percent were influenza A, and 48 percent were influenza B.

• There were 275 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 163 tested positive for influenza A, 109 tested positive for influenza B, and 3 tested positives for both influenza A and B. At the ADH lab, 3 samples tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and 4 samples tested negative for flu this week.

• About 5.2 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 5.2 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).

• The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.5 percent among public schools. As of March 10, 2020, ADH is aware of 41 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

• There were 17 influenza related deaths in Arkansas reported this week including a second pediatric death for a total of 86 influenza-related deaths this season. CDC estimates a total of 20,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 136 pediatric deaths reported this season.

• Since September 29, 2019, 12 facilities including 10 nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.

• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remains below the epidemic threshold this week.

• For Week 9, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in Puerto Rico and 48 states, and regional in 2 states. The District of Columbia reported local activity, the U.S. Virgin Islands reported sporadic activity, and Guam did not report.