LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Friday morning following the freezing rain, sleet and snow that impacted Arkansas.

As of Friday, PowerOutage.US reported more than 7,000 Arkansas customers in the dark.

As of Friday morning, the majority of power outages are in eastern Arkansas.

Energy companies said Wednesday that widespread power outages were expected and it could be several days before power could be restored.

“A half an inch of freezing rain on powerlines can add 500 pounds,” Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.



Crews ask if you lose power, turn off any electrical heaters or electrical appliances that can easily be turned off or disconnected until power is restored.