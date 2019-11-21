Breaking News
Judge temporarily stops 1st federal execution in 16 years

14 sex offenders arrested in Van Buren County after failing to register, deputies say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 20, 14 sex offenders were arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

  • Chad Bigelow
  • Dickie Chance
  • Earl Swan
  • Eric Watson
  • Glyn Folden
  • James Landrum
  • Jerry Nicholson
  • Leonard Griffin
  • Ray Michael
  • Richard Kirkendoll
  • Robert Snyder

Three of the 14 mug shots have not been released or they have bonded out.

This was a cmbined effort of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Community Correction.

One of the 14 who were arrested had also been booked on drug charges.

According to investigators, more than 80 registered sex offenders live in Van Buren county.

Most of the suspects arrested have yet to bond out of the Van Buren county jail as of Thursday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss