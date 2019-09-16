12th Homicide for North Little Rock after charges upgraded

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local man died on Sept. 15 after he was shot on Sept. 12 at the 800 North Beech building.

North Little Rock police responded to the call about a shooting at the apartment building. When they arrived they found Alex Blueford, 38, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect as Louis Thomas, 70, after he turned himself into the Little Rock Police Department.

Thomas was charged with Battery in the 1st degree and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

On Sept. 15, the NLRPD was contacted by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office and found that Blueford had died to his injuries.

The charges against Thomas have been upgraded to First Degree Murder.

With the upgraded charge that makes this case the 12th homicide in North Little Rock this year.