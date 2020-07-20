12-year-old shot early Sunday morning at Residence Inn in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 12-year-old boy is injured after being shot early Sunday morning at a hotel in Little Rock.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting at the Residence Inn on Shackleford around 2:20 a.m., Sunday in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

Once officers arrived, several people started running from the hotel to two cars and into the woods.

Two people who met officers at the entrance of the hotel told them they were in hotel room 333 when they heard a bunch of gunfire outside. They said a round came through the room window and had hit a 12-year-old boy in the right shoulder as he was lying in bed.

The boy who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers spoke with two witnesses who told them there was a party going on in and around room 228 and that there were three women in the room that may have been involved or knew the shooters.

Officers check both rooms 228 and 333 for any other victims. While officers were in room 228 they found one live round and one spent casing. While officers were in room 333 they found blood on the bed and on several towels in the bathroom area.

According to the police report, officers found the three women in the front office of the hotel and detained them for further investigation. Little Rock Fire Department Personal told officers who were checking the area that a man in a white shirt was seen running from the area going east on Kanis.

Officers checked the area and found the man walking on Kanis and detained him for further investigation.

All three women were released after detectives interviewed them.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.