CROSSETT, Ark. — A 12-year-old boy is behind bars Tuesday night after police said he robbed a store in Crossett at gunpoint.

Police said it all happened at Oakhurst Minit shop Friday night.

The store’s owner said the boy walked around the store for about 10 minutes before going up to the cashier with a loaded gun and demanded money from the register.

Police say he got away with about four hundred dollars.

The boy was later arrested and is awaitng his first court appearance.