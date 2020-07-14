12 teachers named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Department of Education has announced 12 teachers that were named 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist.

“The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce the 12 teachers named 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists. The regional finalists will be recognized and the four state semi-finalists will be announced at an event July 31 at the Governor’s Mansion. (The event will adhere to social distancing and virus prevention guidelines and directives.)

“I want to congratulate the regional finalists for their outstanding work and dedication to their students, schools, and communities,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “While one of them will become the next Arkansas Teacher of the Year, all of them have exhibited determination, commitment, and a passion for education and are deserving of this honor.”

2021 ATOY Regional Finalists

Teresa Adams

Grade 5 Literacy

Cabot Middle School South

Cabot School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

Tia Brickey

Library Media Specialist

Park Avenue Elementary School

Stuttgart School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Bailey Coburn

General Music

East Side Elementary School

Magnolia School District

South Central Service Cooperative

Lea Ann Ferrell

Grade 4 Math

Lake Hamilton Intermediate School

Lake Hamilton School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

Amber Harbin

Grades K-8 Science, STEM, and Project Lead the Way

Forest Heights STEM Academy

Little Rock School District

Pulaski County

Susan Henderson

Library Media Specialist

Ellen Smith Elementary School

Conway School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Katie Hutton

Grades 10-12 Business Education

Academies of West Memphis

West Memphis School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Todd Musgraves

Grade 4 Math and Science

College Hill Elementary School

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Susanna Post

Grades 9-12 Math and Business Technology

Belle Point Alternative Center

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Abbie Russell

Grade 3-5 EAST

Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Melissa Steiner

Library Media Specialist

Hackler Intermediate School

Mountain Home School District

Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Brycial Williams

Grade 1

Wynne Primary School

Wynne School District

Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. The 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall, will apply to become the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

The four state semi-finalists named on July 31 will be selected from the 12 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Some State Board of Education members may attend the July 31 event at the Governor’s Mansion, but no official business will be conducted.

To learn more about the ATOY program, visit https://bit.ly/2AXaDjE.”