12 cars broken into in parking garage in downtown Little Rock; 1 rifle stolen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Little Rock Police are investigating after a dozen people had their windows smashed in the parking garage at Homewood Suites in downtown.

Investigators say it happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and that that four suspects did it in under five minutes. We talked with two guests who are visiting Little Rock and chose to stay at Homewood Suites. “A sour taste is my mouth especially from the downtown area,” said Matt Sager. Sager is from Minnesota and is currently in town for pilot training. He says he was shocked to see the damage done to his truck.

“You feel violated immediately– like come on, man,” said Sager.

Sager is one of 12 victims who had their cars broken into at the hotel parking deck on River Market Avenue. Police say the four suspects entered the parking garage at 6:07 a.m. and were gone by 6:11 a.m.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve done it obviously,” said Sager. Sager says he was notified about the damage from his friend, Jack Hubert, who was also in town for training. Hubert says his truck was broken into as well.

“It’s everywhere, it’s in everything. I’m going to be finding glass in my truck for years to come,” said Jack Hubert.

Hubert says it will cost hundreds of dollars to fix the damage done to his truck. However, he says his main concern is that the suspects stole the rifle out of his backseat.”I had just shot it for the first time yesterday. It was for an elk trip,” Hubert recalled.

The two men say they paid Homewood Suites an extra $100 to park inside the parking garage. However, they say hotel management told them there’s not much they can do– citing the sign in the garage that reads they aren’t responsible for loss of vehicle or property. “Good on them for it because I’m sure it happens periodically,” said Hubert.

The two Minnesotans say they’ve always enjoyed coming to Little Rock, but will reflect on it differently after the trip ended in pieces.

“I used to love coming down here five years ago but now it’s just a very different atmosphere,” said Sager.

Police are currently reviewing security video from the parking garage. No arrests have been made.