11-Year-Old girl saves family from fire

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Blackened pots and pans and scarred family mementos are all that remain of a Pope County trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning just outside of Russellville.

The home was immediately engulfed in flames with four family members still asleep inside. But Jennifer Page and her family were able to get out unharmed thanks to her daughter Katelyn’s quick thinking and bravery.

“If it wasn’t for Katelyn,” Page said, “we wouldn’t be here.”

11-year-old Katelyn Morell was the first one up when the home initially filled with smoke – a blaze the family says started from a faulty breaker box.

“I woke up and the fire was right beside me,” Morell said. “It was really dark, I tried to fan it so I could get to mom’s room.”

The first thing the young girl did was get her little brother out, who was sleeping beside her when the fire began. She then went back into the burning trailer two different times to get her older brother and mom out before it was too late.

“I wanted to make sure they were safe,” Morell explained.

Page says Morell couldn’t have acted soon enough.

“A split second after me and Katelyn walked out the door,” she said, “the roof caved in.”

But the fire had lasting consequences – Morell suffered smoke inhalation and burns to her nose and throat, the physical reminders of her bravery.

She was brought to Arkansas Children’s Hospital but says she’s doing much better and is now back with her family.

Page praised Morell’s bravery and selflessness that Wednesday morning. “She’s my angel,” she said. But for Morell, she says she was just doing what she could to protect the ones she loves.