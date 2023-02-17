LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Do you have the manly mane mounted on your mug to win big in Little Rock this Saturday?

Kevin Hamman and Jack Sundell from Root Café stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the 10th Annual Beard and Mustache Contest.

Categories of competition include Best Natural Beard Over 6 Inches, Best Natural Beard Under 6 Inches, Best Mustache, Best Groomed Beard, Most Original Beard and even a category for the ladies – Best DIY Crafted Beard.

The very hairy event is happening at the Bernice Garden at 12:45 p.m. on the corner of Daisy Bates and Main Street.