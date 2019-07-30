$10K reward in Little Rock homicide from January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a January homicide in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Wiley Carr, 43, was shot to death in the area of 5202 W. 29th Street.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on January 16.

Police say in this homicide the LRPD’s ShotSpotter was the only thing that alerted officers to the area, and there were no calls from citizens.

Homicide detectives are in need of information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on the date of this incident. Anyone who has information regarding the homicide investigation is urged to call the LRPD Detective Division at 501-371-4660 or anonymously call the LRPD Tip Line to submit a tip – 501-371-INFO.