105-year-old Sherwood woman receives COVID-19 vaccination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A 105-year-old Sherwood woman received her COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday at Baptist Health in Little Rock.

Augusta Jansen will turn 106 in June, and tells people she is 105 and a half.

Baptist Health officials say Jansen is one of the oldest vaccine recipients they’ve had.

Staff at Baptist Health cheered for Jansen as she received her vaccine.

She was born and raised in Arkansas and now calls Sherwood home.

Jansen says her father, August, lived until he was 102 years old and she has two sisters and a brother that are still living.

The mother of six loves to sit outside on the patio, and her daughter says she plays a “mean” game of dominoes every night.