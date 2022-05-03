LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KABZ 103.7 The Buzz will be hosting the 18th annual Buzz-B-Q to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Saturday.

Buzz-B-Q will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Downtown Riverside RV Park in North Little Rock Saturday, May 7.

The event benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, which provides lodging for families of children receiving treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

There will be a cookoff with more than 50 teams competing in both pro and average divisions for their share of $6,000 in cash and prizes.

Categories in the cookoff consist of pork, ribs, chicken, sauce, brisket and mystery meat. Winners in both the Average Joe and Pro Joe category will be crowned grand champion.

“We are so excited to be back to normal at BuzzBQ which has become a great tradition. We always look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces and meeting some first-time attendees as well. We are also thrilled this year to be able to support the Ronald McDonald House in the process” Justin Acri, general manager of 103.7 The Buzz said.

In addition to the cookoff, there will also be live music, food and beverages.

Tickets are available for $10 at select Doublebee’s locations, check out Buzz-B-Q’s website for a complete list of locations.