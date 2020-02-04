100th anniversary of women’s right to vote celebrated in Arkansas with traveling exhibit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

The UA-Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, along with the American Bar Association, are helping to commemorate that pivotal moment in history with a new traveling exhibit.

Rhiannon Evans, a third-year law student at the university, says it’s important for people to see and realize how far our society has come regarding equal rights, but more importantly — how much work still needs to be done.

“This exhibit is a very poignant reminder that this country is 243 years old and women have only had the right to vote for less than half that time and, in my opinion, democracy truly doesn’t exist unless it’s applied equally,” she says.

The traveling exhibit is currently on display inside the Bowen Library until Wednesday afternoon. It will then move to the Holiday Inn-Little Rock Airport conference center Thursday and Friday.

The 19th Amendment’s passage marked the largest expansion of democracy in the history of our country.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.