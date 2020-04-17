10,000 pounds of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Overall sales reached a significant milestone this week. Late yesterday on April 16. The total medical marijuana sales surpassed 10,000 pounds.

Overall, Arkansans have spent $63.37 million to obtain 10,050 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

Also this week, Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs surpassed 2,000 pounds in total sales.

ABC recently issued formal approval to the Comprehensive Care Group in West Memphis to open for business.

There are currently 21 operational dispensaries across the state. The Comprehensive Care Group (dispensary now operating under the name “Body and Mind”) will be the 22nd to open for business.

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 485.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,027.63 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 305.63 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 335.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 833.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 748.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,075.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 854.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 870.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 740.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 370.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 378.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 153.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 327.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 82.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 25.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 205.63 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 66.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 26.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 32.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 105.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 10,050 pounds of medical marijuana and $63.37 million in total sales.