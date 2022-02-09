AUGUSTA, Ark. – The Augusta Fire Department has worked several fires from the end of 2021 into 2022.

Fire Chief Terry Shadwick says on January 20, 2022, a house fire occurred on 808 North 3rd St.

On January 27 another took place at a vacant home on 408 Main Street. This had been the second fire in exactly 1 month at 408 Main Street.

The flames spread during the January fire to the Augusta Neighborhood Store next door causing an attic fire. The business has shut down for some time.

Edmond Fobbs has lived in Augusta since 1948 and used to work at the Augusta Neighborhood Store. He says “it’s a place to come and have a good time” and is hurt to see it with a lock on the door.

Just a short drive away from the business is Kissinger’s Furniture Store that sits directly across the street from where another fire happened on January 14, 2022, at 418 Main Street.

Owner, Paul Kissinger said he’s “lucky it didn’t do that here,” referring to the house fire spreading to his business.

One lady tells us her house was burned down on Christmas Eve. The fire department told her it looked like someone intentionally set it.

On January 20, Augusta Mayor, Jeff Collins took to Facebook saying quote “It’s obvious these fires are intentional.”

A $1000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Fire Chief, Terry Shadwick says no deaths or injuries has been reported involved in any of the recent fires.

If you have information on the cause of these fires call the city of Augusta at 870-347-5656.