10 Years Later: PCSO, family search for answers in death of Jason Jackson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ten years after an Arkansas National Guard Sergeant and decorated soldier was found dead, his family and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for answers.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Jason Jackson was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a 2010 Chevy Malibu, parked in front of a house that was for sale on Arch Street on April 22, 2011.

Jackson was also a realtor, a student preparing for medical school and active in his community.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they do have a person of interest but currently have insufficient evidence to go toward a conviction.

They are now reaching out to the public in hopes that family or friends of a possible suspect will come forward with the evidence that is needed.