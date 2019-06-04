10 flood relief shelters open across Arkansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - In response to the historic flooding forecasted to impact communities along the Arkansas River, the following shelter locations are open:

Red Cross operated shelters:

Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith

Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 State Highway 22, (temporary pet shelter available at Yell County Fairgrounds)

River Park Church of Christ, 1010 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville

Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway (location includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street

Southeast Arkansas College-Seabrook (Old YMCA), 6808 Hazel Street, Pine Bluff

Red Cross supported shelter locations:

Dyer Community Building, 325 Loomis Lane, Dyer

Swan Lake Fire Station, 14997 Hwy 88 S., Altheimer

Wright/Pastoria Community Center, 8550 Surrat Rd, Wright

Independent shelter locations:

First Baptist Church-Lavaca, 100 West Main, Lavaca, AR

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

clothing for a few days

bedding

toiletries

essential medication

a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed.

Since the onset of the flooding along the Arkansas River, 10 shelters have been opened. As of midnight June 2, 114 people are in Red Cross operated or supported shelters – 58 in Fort Smith, AR; 27 in Conway, AR, 15 in North Little Rock, five in Dardanelle, AR, five at Wright, and four at Altheimer. Other shelters are on standby and can be opened if needed.

Emergency App w/Shelter info:

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

How to help:

While the Red Cross appreciates the good intentions of those wanting to donate goods, supplies or other materials, the best way to support is to make a financial donation. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer to assist with this disaster or future disaster, please go to redcross.org.

Designate Safe and Well:

The American Red Cross encourages those in areas affected by severe storms to list themselves as “safe and well” online at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/. Family and friends may then search for the name of anyone they are trying to locate on this site.

Flood Safety Information:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest information and updates. Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and your pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

For more flood safety information, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/flood.html.

For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts in Arkansas, please visit redcross.org/local/arkansas/about-us/our-work/tornadoes-and-floods-response-and-relief.html, or follow @ArkRedCross on Facebook or Twitter.