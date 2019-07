PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A late night incident that led to an exchange of gunfire with police is under investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says it happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 28th and Holly and one juvenile was taken into custody.

Police say no one was injured by the gunfire.

The incident involved two officers who are both on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is department policy in such incidents.