PancakesandPolitics: Bruce Westerman, Candidate for Congress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Bruce Westerman serves up handmade, sourdough buttermilk pancakes. He is running for a third term as Representative for Arkansas's 4th Congressional District. He is running against Democrat Hayden Shamel.

Westerman earned a degree in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas and also a degree in forestry from Yale University. He is a lifelong resident of Garland County.

In the video above, Westerman crafts his own pancakes from scratch and talks about his family life.

In the video below he talks about his run for another term as Congressman, and how his campaign is different from his competition.