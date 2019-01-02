"Dairy Dream" in Mountainburg Nominated to AR Food Hall of Fame Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Dairy Dream Facebook page [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Northwest Arkansas drive-in famous for its hamburgers and ice cream has been nominated to the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The "Dairy Dream" in Mountainburg shared the news on its Facebook page Sunday by posting a nomination letter it received from the Department of Arkansas Heritage (DAH).

"As you know, our Mountainburger has been around for decades and is still being served with the same recipe throughout time. We would like to give a huge THANK YOU to our customers that have kept us in business! We hope you continue to let us serve you for many years to come," read the post.

The popular restaurant was damaged in an April 2018 tornado but made repairs and was back in business by late May.

The DAH, which is set to announce finalists on Jan. 10, says it received almost 630 nominations in five categories (Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, People's Choice and Gone But Not Forgotten).

This is the third year for the statewide program to recognize the legendary restaurants, proprietors, and food-themed events, people and places.

The winners will be selected by a committee of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors.

An induction ceremony is set for Feb. 25 in Little Rock.