SEARCY, Ark. – A local man is facing charges after police say he was reported to have been masturbating in public.

Officers were dispatched to Berryhill Park around 8 a.m. Monday after receiving several calls.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Robert Lamnt Dupriest.

He was then taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held on a class D felony charge of display of Hard-Core Sexual Conduct.

No bond has been set.