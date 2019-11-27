Local church provides food and other services to homeless people in need

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we celebrate Thanksgiving week, it’s an important time to give back to those in need.

Today St. Mark Baptist Church hosted a Thanksgiving feast for the homeless which provided more than just good food.

They had a nursing station, legal services, job services and free haircuts.

“It’s been a great day – helping those in need – the kids – the parents – this is what it’s all about during the thanksgiving season,” said Glenn Hersey with St. Mark Baptist Church.

Saint Mark Baptist Church provides meals and clothing bi-monthly for Little Rock’s homeless, and during the holiday season they host even more events to help those in need.

