Local business gives kids at Boys and Girls Club a new ride

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A major challenge which many area families face, is transportation. In an effort to change that, a local business surprised kids and staff Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Ark. with a new ride!

If you’ve ever been to a Firestone-Bridgestone Total Auto Care, you’ve likely been prompted at checkout to donate to the Boys and Girls club- and you may have wondered, where does that money go and do the kids ever see it? The great news is yes, they do, and it happened for Little Rock kids.

Children waited eagerly outside the building of their after-school program on Wednesday, only being told they’re getting a surprise.

Minutes later, complete with a police escort and sirens blaring, the surprise arrived- a brand new Nissan SUV.

“We’re so excited- this opens all kinds of doors and opportunities for us,” Cindy Doramus of Boys and Girls Club said. “We’ll be using it for field trips, but primarily, we’ll be able to take kids on college tours, job shadowing, so this will open up opportunity for us to expose the kids…”

The new SUV will carry up to seven passengers at once and club officials say they’ll get a lot of use out of it.

Firestone-Bridgestone has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club accross America, in order to collect donations at their retail stores, which will improve the lives of kids.

Donations can be made at any one of their local locations, upon checkout.