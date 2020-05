LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas rescued three Bald Eagles this week.

One of them was recovered from Springfield on Sunday, it had a broken bone in its right wing.

Another adult was taken in today after being found on the ground emaciated and a juvenile bird from Hempstead County was also taken in after its nest was blown out during the recent storms.

All birds will be cared for until they are well enough to be released.