LM Wind Power facility in Little Rock to close later this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The LM Wind Power facility in Little Rock say they will be closing the site later this year.

According to a GE spokesperson, the closure is due to decreased demand for blades made there.

The closure will impact 470 employees.

Company officials say they are providing employees with additional support, including a minimum of four months’ pay in light of this difficult time.

A spokesperson with GE released the following statement Tuesday:

“Due to declining demand for the specific blades made at the Little Rock facility and the need to streamline operations, GE Renewable Energy today announced that we will close our LM Wind Power site in Little Rock, Arkansas. We understand that this is a difficult time to announce this decision and are taking a number of steps to provide additional support for our employees during this time, including continued pay for a minimum of four months. We will also pay their health insurance premiums for an additional six months to ensure they have coverage through at least the end of the year.”

Bryan Day, the Executive Director of the Port of Little Rock, released the following statement Tuesday: