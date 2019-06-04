Live Wednesday: Arkansas flood relief telethon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nexstar stations are teaming up for an Arkansas Flood Relief telethon all day Wednesday (June 5).

At 11 a.m. CT, join us as we live stream a special program on our app and website that looks into the latest on flood levels at points along the river.

The flooding is historic in some locations of The Natural State, including at Fort Smith. Record crests are reported at Van Buren, Dardanelle, Morrilton and Toad Suck. The Little Rock area’s flooding impact is described as major. (In some locations, floodwaters are flowing upstream rather than downstream).

The state began grappling with flooding in late May and its impact is expected for weeks to come.

The telethon will be taking donations online and over the phone to benefit flood relief all across the State of Arkansas.

Click here to bookmark the online donation page that will be activated for the telethon.