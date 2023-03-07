LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s Soiree Magazine has a beautiful issue hitting newsstands that is featuring stories of addiction and recovery.

Soiree publisher Mandy Richardson and one of the voices featured in the magazine, Jim Englehorn, stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the special “Voices Carry” issue.

The two discuss the message being shared in the eye-opening stories and talk about the upcoming Wolfe Street Foundation Red Carpet Gala coming Thursday, April 13.

Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo TV’s “Below Deck” will be the keynote speaker for its 24th Annual Red Carpet Recovery Gala.

With over thirty years of yachting experience under her belt, Captain Sandy is one of the most respected captains in the industry.

To learn more about the upcoming Wolfe Street Foundation Red Carpet Gala, visit WolfeStreet.org/RedCarpet.

To learn more about Little Rock’s Soiree Magazine, visit LittleRockSoiree.com.