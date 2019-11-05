Little Rock Zoo cutting back hours for winter season due to city budget cuts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Starting today, the Little Rock Zoo will be closed each Tuesday and Wednesday during the months of November, December, January, and February.

The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with grounds closing at 4:30 p.m.

The weekly, two-day closure is as a result of cuts to the City of Little Rock budget.

After careful analysis, the Zoo decided to close Tuesdays and Wednesdays based on slower attendance during the winter months.

The Zoo is also taking advantage of being closed on these days to catch up on extra maintenance and other projects that are difficult to complete while guests are visiting.

