LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Zoo officials on Wednesday made the decision to temporarily close the zoo, along with the GloWild lantern event due to expected inclement weather.

According to officials the zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday and is expected to reopen on Saturday.

Zoo officials said that ticket holders for those two nights of the GloWild event can still use their tickets on any other night of GloWild.

The zoo will also be closed on Christmas day but is expected to reopen again on Monday.

For more information concerning the Little Rock Zoo, visit LittleRockZoo.com.