LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo is celebrating the birthdays of Ann and Nora the Grizzly Bears at the Zoo.

On August 10, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. the LR Zoo invites families to wear their tropical best and enjoy all the fun activities at the bear plaza beach party.

The LR Zoo invites guest to even bring gifts for the Grizzly Bears. You can find great gifts for them here.