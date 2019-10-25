Little Rock Zoo cancels Boo at the Zoo Friday night due to rain forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News Release) – The Little Rock Zoo announces that due to the tonight’s forecast for rain, the October 25, 2019, Boo at the Zoo is cancelled. The public is reminded that tonight’s ticket can be used for any night of Boo from October 26 to November 1, 2019.

Don’t forget in this 28th year of Boo at the Zoo, we will have the traditional activities like trick-or-treating, s’mores stations, the haunted train ride and the haunted house, plus lots of new treats! New attractions include two nightly magic shows, a fortune teller, a haunted hay ride, themed nights, and a craft beer garden! Each night may include characters from superheroes to princesses, and nightly contests will reward the evening’s most creative costumes!

Please find more information at www.littlerockzoo.com. The Little Rock Zoo is excited to invite the public to Little Rock’s most loved, family-friendly Halloween event held each night from 6-9pm.