Little Rock woman speaks out after being displaced from house fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock woman is now trying to figure out where she’s going to live after being displace from a house fire.

“It’s really really hard, to lose everything and especially right now,” Shanelle Smith, who lost her home said.

It’s been a emotional roller coaster for Smith, as she talked about her house that now sits in ruins after talked quickly spread through and destroyed her home Tuesday.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to get out and it burned really fast,” Smith said. “It’s like probably one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen before.”

Smith said all she remembers is hearing her fire alarm while in a zoom meeting and then…

“When I was in the hallway I noticed a blaze in my bedroom and probably within 30 seconds or so, of me just yelling for everybody to get out of the house — the whole house just went,” Smith said.

Pretty much everything was destroyed according to Smith. She showed pictures that shows the derby all over her home. Only her one daughter who is pregnant’s room was left untouched.

Now her and her three daughters are forced to look for a new place to stay. She did get a GoFundMe page here, to raise money to help.

“All of our everything is in our home and now we have to start over again,” smith said.

Smith said with her daughters baby on the way, school about to start and now this, it makes it tough.

Smith is also asking for prayers during this time, it will be a long road to recovery for her and the family.