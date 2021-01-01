Little Rock woman says she almost died after ‘celebratory shots’ ripped through her apartment on New Year’s Eve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Little Rock Police are beginning the New Year investigating after someone opened fire on an apartment complex in Southwest Little Rock on New Year’s Eve.

Andrea Robinson, who lives at the complex off Guyer Springs and Valley Drive, says she didn’t expect to ring in 2021 like this.

“I didn’t expect to be on my stomach on the bathroom praying that the person wouldn’t continue to shoot,” said Andrea Robinson.

Robinson says she watched the ball drop on television and moments after, celebratory shots sounded across the street.

“I just assumed they had too much to drink and were shooting anywhere,” recalled Robinson. “It sounded like a cannon.”

Robinson says she feels lucky to be alive after 7 bullets ripped through her walls. She says one of them struck the chair she was sitting in just moments before it came through.

“I actually sat down and it would have hit me right here,” Robinson said as she motioned towards her chest. “I would have died instantly.”

Robinson describes the night as terrifying, but it is one that made her count life’s blessings.

“I am grateful to God but I want to make sure I make the most of every opportunity and every dream I have to go for it in 2021,” said Robinson.

Little Rock Police say if they catch whoever who fired off their guns, they will be charged with a Terroristic Act.

If you know anything that can help with the investigation, call Little Rock Police.