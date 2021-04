LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

30-year-old Kaniya Weddle may be traveling in a 2019 Black Jeep Cherokee, license plate: 550 -YVI.

Kaniya Weddle

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding where Kaniya Weddle may be, call investigators at 501-371-4829.